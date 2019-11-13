International Development News
Queen s University Belfast Affirms Their Focus on Employability for Indian Students at Experience Queen's Event in Bangalore

The event used AR and VR to familiarise students with unique opportunities at Queen's and showcase Belfast as an ideal destination for Indian students who aspire to study abroad

BANGALORE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's University Belfast, one of the leading Universities in the UK and a member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research intensive universities, delivered an experiential event in Bangalore. The Queen's showcase of the bouquet of opportunities on offer to students who aspire to pursue higher education abroad. It provided a glimpse of Belfast as a preferred destination for students to live, learn and build their professional careers, while experiencing a culturally evolved city with unique offerings. The university created an engagement platform for prospective students, teachers and parents using Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality who enjoyed the unique Northern Irish palette and music through an assorted menu and a musical performance respectively.

At the event, Professor Ian Greer, Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, said: "The recent revision in the UK visa policy is a welcome step. It will make study in UK more relevant for Indian students as it couples a high-quality degree with an opportunity to work in the UK for two years. It should encourage more Indian students to opt for UK as a destination for higher studies. This move comes at a great time, when we are strengthening our visibility and presence in India, to attract great minds and preparing them for citizenship and leadership in a global society."

Professor Greer further added, "At Queen's, we believe in nurturing innovation and forging a stronger link between education and industry by enabling the creation of a talent pipeline for companies. We are committed to assisting Indian students in realising their career aspirations."

During his visit, the Vice-Chancellor engaged with representatives from several institutions and businesses in the country. He shared his vision of enhancing employability through developing core skills that companies seek in a skill-based economy. The University has introduced many new interventions for Indian students such as admission through JEE scores, a business summer-school for high school students giving them an opportunity to experience Queen's University and Belfast for ten days, various scholarships, Indian-based admission assistance and Internship Programmes for students who are looking at studying and gaining professional experience in the UK as well as other parts of the world.

About Queen's University Belfast

Queen's University Belfast is one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland and a member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research intensive universities. The University currently has almost 3,000 international students from 78 different countries, helping to create a multicultural and vibrant campus offering a truly international experience. It is committed to attracting and developing some of the best global talents, within an environment that enables them to realise their full potential. This has been further aided by lowest student cost of living in the UK and the value offered by the University, an important aspect for Indian students.

A host of reasons make it a preferred destination for Indian students including employability, academic excellence and choice, affordability, culture and international exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

