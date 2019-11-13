International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon bank staff strike to continue on Thursday - union head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:32 IST
Lebanon bank staff strike to continue on Thursday - union head
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's union of bank employees said its members would continue to strike on Thursday, extending industrial action that has shut banks across the country this week.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters that Lebanon's banking association would talk to the interior ministry to find a way to provide more security. It remained unclear when the banks would reopen.

The union called for the strike over fears for the safety of bank staff, as protests sweep the country and customers demand access to their deposits after banks imposed new curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cong asks for dismissal of Karnataka govt

The Congress on Wednesday called for the dismissal of the Yediyurappa government in Karnataka, saying the Supreme Courts decision on disqualified MLAs had exposed BJPs Operation Kamal in the state. The court on Wednesday upheld the disquali...

Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to cyclone-hit areas,

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he arrived in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation in cyclone Bulbul-hit areas. Supriyo, who said on T...

Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh beginning from Thursday during which he will review security preparedness and carry out his engagements in the region. Singh will also visit Tawang on Thursday to ...

Electric bus shed to come up on land freed from encroachers in Ghaziabad

An electric bus shed and a charging station will be constructed on a plot of land in Hindon Vihar colony here, which was freed from encroachers last month, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam said on Wednesday. More than 26,000-metre land with a mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019