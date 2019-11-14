REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ Cambodia to free more than 70 opposition activists on bail

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists arrested in recent weeks and accused of plotting to overthrow the government, he said on Thursday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-RESPONSE/ Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump impeachment hearings focus on Ukraine pressure campaign in first day WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testifying on Wednesday in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, linked him more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically.

BUSINESS WECOMPANY-RESULTS/

WeWork losses widen to $1.25 billion amid record office space expansion NEW YORK (Reuters) - The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter more than doubled to $1.25 billion as the money-losing shared-office operator added a record number of desks to its global network but was unable to control rising costs.

Z-HOLDINGS-LINE-TALKS/ SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan, one of Japan’s top internet firms, confirmed it is in talks to merge with Line Corp, a $27 billion union that would bring the messaging app operator under the SoftBank umbrella as it expands e-commerce and payments services. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FORD-V-FERRARI/ 'Ford v Ferrari': racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - You don’t need to be a motor racing fan to watch “Ford v Ferrari” because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel. FILM-EARTHQUAKEBIRD/

A Minute With: Alicia Vikander, Wash Westmoreland on thriller 'Earthquake Bird' LONDON (Reuters) - Swedish-born Oscar winner Alicia Vikander performs in both English and Japanese in her new movie, thriller “Earthquake Bird”, as she immerses herself in 1980s Tokyo.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat LONDON (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4).

BASEBALL-MLB-CY-YOUNG-AWARDS/ Mets' deGrom, Astros' Verlander win second Cy Young Awards

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom ran away with the voting to repeat as the winner of the National League Cy Young Award, while Houston Astros righty Justin Verlander edged a teammate to win the AL trophy for a second time Wednesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TESLA-GIGAFACTORY/GERMANY-STRATEGY (PIX)

German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe To unclog bottlenecks last year at his Tesla Inc plant in California, Elon Musk flew in six planeloads of new robots and equipment from Germany to speed up battery production for its Model 3. Now the Tesla CEO is trying to tap that German automation ecosystem directly with Tuesday's announcement that the electric carmaker will build a European car and battery factory near Berlin.

14 Nov 01:01 ET / 06:01 GMT INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India releases WPI inflation data for Oct India will release WPI inflation data for October on Nov 14 around 12 00 noon (Indian standard time)

14 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT MEGAFON-RESULTS/

Megafon to release Q3 results Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, will announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 10.00 (Moscow time).

14 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT PROPETRO-INVESTIGATION/CALL

Oilfield services firm ProPetro to discuss results amid financial probe ProPetro Holding, an oilfield service firm that is under investigation over its financial disclosures and accounting, holds its first conference call with investors since the scandal broke last summer.

14 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks in Philadelphia, Pa. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Third Annual Fintech Conference, in Philadelphia, Pa.

14 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (TV)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economic outlook before House Budget Committee Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the House Budget Committee, in Washington.

14 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CARRIZO-M&A/CALLON (PIX)

Callon Petroleum shareholders to vote on deal for shale rival Carrizo The fate of Callon Petroleum's deal for Carrizo Oil & Gas will be decided at a stockholder meeting on Nov. 14. The value of the all-stock combination, opposed by hedge fund Paulson & Co, has fallen to about $890 million from $1.2 billion with the decline in Callon's shares since the deal was first proposed in July.

14 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT COLOMBIA-GDP/

Colombia releases third quarter growth figures Colombia will release gross domestic product growth figures for the third quarter. 14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks at Asia economy conference

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives opening remarks before the Asia Economic Policy Conference 2019 (AEPC) organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in San Francisco, Calif. 14 Nov 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

EGYPT-CENBANK/ Egypt's central bank announces interest rates The Central Bank of Egypt's monetary policy committee is due to meet and decide if Egypt's interest rates will change or remain the same.

14 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks at Asia economy conference Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Asia Economic Policy Conference 2019 (AEPC) organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in San Francisco, Calif.

14 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT AUTOS-RELIABILITY/ (PIX)

Consumer Reports unveils results from annual reliability survey Consumer Reports magazine will release its annual auto reliability survey, which consumer look to for guidance when weighing what new cars to buy.

14 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Stephenville, Texas.

14 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV) Taiwan opposition party's presidential candidate holds press conference

Presidential candidate for Taiwan's main opposition party, Han Kuo-yu, speaks to foreign media ahead of the island's key elections in January. Han, a mayor from China-friendly KMT party, is currently well behind President Tsai Ing-wen in most polls. 14 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (PIX) (TV) U.S. defence officials converge in Seoul to discuss troop costs, Japan pact

Top U.S. military officer General Mark Milley met with his South Korean counterpart on Thursday to discuss military cooperation and the North Korea threat while seeking more money to pay for American troops stationed in the country. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrives in South Korea later on Thursday where he is expected to attend an evening event commemorating the U.S.-South Korea alliance with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. 14 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

TUNISIA-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) Tunisia's new parliament to elect on Wednesday its speaker

Tunisia's new parliament elect its speaker as it holds its first session on Wednesday. Moderate Islamist Ennahdha's chief Rached Ghannouchi is among prominent contenders for the post. 14 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SPOTLIGHT Impeachment witnesses can expect abuse, death threats, veterans say

John Dean entered the witness protection program. Valerie Plame feared for her children. As veterans of past political scandals that threatened the White House, they have a warning for the witnesses who are testifying against President Donald Trump in the ongoing public impeachment hearings. Life is about to change, it could get ugly, and death threats will become du jour. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TAKEAWAYS Three key takeaways from the Trump impeachment hearing

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testifying in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Wednesday linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) Democratic-led U.S. House pushes forward with impeachment probe of President Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives pushes forward with the new public phase of its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump, the day after appearances by William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/LEADERS (PIX) (TV) BRICS nations leaders arrive to Presidential Palace to hold summit

The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. Leaders arrive to Presidential Palace and participate at the family picture. 14 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticized what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend. 14 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT|

USA-ELECTION/PATRICK Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick appears on CBS amid reports he will run for president

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who reportedly has told supporters he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, will appear on the program "CBS This Morning" Thursday. The network, citing sources familiar with his plans, says Patrick is expected to enter the crowded field of Democrats vying to run against Republican Donald Trump in 2020. 14 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS-MERKEL/ (TV) Germany's Merkel speaks on global responsibility

Germany´s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development hosts the event "One World - Our Responsibility" in Berlin. Keynote speakers are Chancellor Angela Merkel and Development Minister Gerd Mueller.14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

VENEZUELA-VIOLENCE/POLICE (PIX) (TV) SPECIAL REPORT-How a deadly police force dispels dissent in poor communities in Venezuela.

Reuters investigates a special police unit in Venezuela lauded by President Nicolás Maduro for its fight against crime and targeting of "highly dangerous individuals." The force has racked up thousands of kills since 2017, terrorizing poor communities and providing accounts of deadly operations that often conflict with death certificates and witness testimony. 14 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE MIDEAST-CRISIS/BAGHDADI-MEETING (PIX) (TV)

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers meet in Washington Group of foreign ministers from U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State convene in Washington and discuss next step in wake of killing of group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

14 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-JAPAN/HIDDENCHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - Japan's "Hidden Christians" struggle to keep traditions alive

When Pope Francis travels to Japan in November – only the second pontiff to make such a trip – Nagasaki authorities are hoping he will visit their city, not only to send a message of the horrors of atomic weapons, but to honour the sacrifices of the country’s “Hidden Christians”, who preserved their religion in secret despite torture and suppression from the 17th to the 19th century. 14 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

