International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer NN Group's third-quarter core profit stable

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dutch
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer NN Group's third-quarter core profit stable
Image Credit: Pixabay

Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday its third-quarter core profit was roughly stable, as improving results from its casualty and property insurance businesses offset lower dividends from Dutch life insurances.

NN's operating results dropped 2% in June-September to 453 million euros ($499 million), from 463 million euros last year. Profit at NN's biggest operating unit, Dutch life insurance, fell 14%, which the company said was due to a lower investment margin.

But operating results at the Dutch and European non-life insurances and Japanese Life improved 12% to 20% on a yearly basis, while NN managed to further cut its costs. The solvency of the Netherlands' largest insurer under Europe's Solvency II regime improved to 217% from 210% in the same period a year ago, as the company generated more operating capital.

NN earlier this month saw its chief risk officer, Jan-Hendrik Erasmus, move to UK insurer Aviva, just three months after Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese stepped down to join U.S.-focused rival Aegon. NN appointed David Knibbe, the former leader of its Dutch activities, as Friese's successor in September.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Admissions scandal in background as S.Koreans sit for gruelling college exam

A record low number of South Korean students sat for the annual college entrance exam on Thursday, a test that many of them have prepared for since day one at school, and for which the country delayed work hours and put flights on hold.A co...

Panasonic develops new battery management technology

Panasonic announced on Thursday that it has developed a new battery management technology which measures the Electrochemical Impedance of multi-cell stacked batteries. The technology is expected to be applied to various devices that use lit...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh on his demise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid tribute to legendary mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh after his demise earlier today. I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but al...

More biosecurity officers to help protect NZ from pests and diseases

Another 51 quarantine officers and four new biosecurity detector dog teams will help protect New Zealand from invasive pests and diseases this summer, says Biosecurity Minister Damien OConnor.The Government is delivering on its commitment t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019