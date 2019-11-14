International Development News
NordVPN Officially Launches Its File Encryption Tool NordLocker

  Nicosia
  Updated: 14-11-2019 12:22 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 12:22 IST
NordVPN Officially Launches Its File Encryption Tool NordLocker

NordLocker secures files stored on a user's computer or in cloud

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, the world's most advanced VPN service provider, officially launched its latest cybersecurity product — NordLocker. The new tool secures all types of files stored on a user's computer or in cloud with end-to-end encryption.

"Our mission is to combine the best usability practices with the highest encryption standards. NordLocker is not cloud storage. Think of it as middleware that adds a security layer to your data. It never stores your files anywhere. Instead, it lets you keep them wherever you're used to, only securely," says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.

NordLocker is perfect for both personal use and handling work-related data. With NordLocker, what others see on your computer is secure, folder-like "lockers," which hold your encrypted files and can only be accessed with your master password. The tool is especially handy for protecting your most sensitive data, including finances, IDs, work files, or any other confidential information.

NordLocker's cryptosystem uses the most advanced ciphers and principles, featuring Argon2, AES256, ECC (with XChaCha20, EdDSA, and Poly1305), and other creations of modern cryptography. Running on both Windows and macOS, NordLocker supports documents of any type and size.

The easy-to-use app offers a safe way to share your files with others confidentially. Just encrypt them first and then send them via email, messaging apps, file transfer services, upload them to the cloud, or use any other way. The data stays protected and impossible to crack until you give someone access to it.

"Nearly all files contain bits of sensitive information. You wouldn't want yours end up in the wrong hands and get them exploited in malicious ways. And that makes your files worth protecting," says NordVPN's Ruby Gonzalez.

A free version of NordLocker gives users 5GB of encrypted data. Premium users can encrypt unlimited amounts of data. Visit nordlocker.com for more information.

NordVPN is becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. This year the company announced two other cybersecurity products – business VPN solution NordVPN Teams and password manager NordPass.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com.

