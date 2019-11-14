International Development News
Dr Reddy's forays into nutrition segment; launches diabetic- friendly drink Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced entry into the nutrition segment with the launch of 'Celevida' in India. It is a first-of-its-kind under Dr Reddy's nutrition portfolio and clinically proven to help manage blood glucose levels among Indian patients, a company press release said.

The brand 'Celevida' is derived from two words 'Celebration' and 'Vida', which means 'Celebrate Life'. It is available in two flavours Kesar Elachi and Chocolate, which are taste tested with over 300 diabetics and prediabetics, it said.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are pleased to mark our foray into the nutrition segment with Celevida, which will address unmet nutrition needs of the patients in India. Through this nutrition drink, we continue to work towards making a positive impact on people's health and quality of life." Dr Reddy's Celevida is formulated to have high protein (28-30 per cent), high fibre (12-18 per cent) and slowly digested carbohydrates, which will support in managing the postprandial blood glucose response and satiety, the drug maker said. The product contains high amount of plant protein that comes from Soy, Ragi and Gram flours.

The product has 20 vitamins and minerals, and ingredient such as Folate, Iron, Magnesium, Pantothenic acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C that would further support in managing tiredness and fatigue, it said. PTI GDK SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

