Apollo Hospitals Q2 net up 36 pc to Rs 86 cr

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday reported a 36 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.2 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 63.5 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Revenues grew 18 per cent to Rs 2,840.7 crore during the period, as against Rs 2,412.4 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a statement. "We are pleased to report a robust operational performance which continues to reflect the inherent strength of our service model that offers comprehensive care across multiple centres and formats," Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

The standalone revenues of the healthcare services division increased 15 per cent to Rs 2,463.3 crore in first half of the current fiscal, as compared to Rs 2,144.7 crore in the year-ago period. In pharmacy segment, the company said its total store network as of September 30, 2019, stood at 3,607 outlets.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals on Thursday ended 2.03 per cent up at Rs 1,417.95 apiece on the BSE.

