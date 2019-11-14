Smule Mirchi Cover Star - New Gems are Discovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): South India's biggest cover artist hunt - Smule Mirchi Cover Star South, culminated on September 27, 2019. Smule Mirchi Cover Star was held in four languages Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu respectively.

People were asked to participate in Smule Mirchi Cover Star Digitally via Facebook, Instagram and Youtube through numerous posts. RJ Smitha and RJ Teju from Radio Mirchi Kannada, RJ Hrushee and Rj Sanjay from Radio Mirchi Malayalam, RJ ABV and RJ Vijju from Radio Mirchi Telugu and RJ Saba and RJ Shiv Shankari from Radio Mirchi Tamil called out people for participation by posting their call out videos on Smule Mirchi cover star's handles on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Celebrities like Anudeep Dev, Sony Komanduri and Vishnu Priya also posted their videos to call out people to participate in Smule Mirchi cover star South.

After the participation phase, top 22 were selected on the basic of scoring in each four languages. Out of the top 22 contestants top 3 were selected for each four languages on the basic of voting. Top 3 of each language competed in front of jury in the jury round. Jury members for Tamil were Shakthisree Gopalan, Vishnupriya Ravi and Kaushshik Krish, for Telugu the jury were Vishnupriya, Sony Kommanduri and Roll Rida, for Malayalam Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Ann Amie were the jury members and for Kannada the jury members were Supriya Lohith, Manikanth Kadri and Santosh Venky.

The judges had a tough task of selecting the winner who wins a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the Mirchi Music Awards South in front of the South's biggest music celebrities. After gruelling live auditions in front of the judges, Soundarya Sakalya was declared as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Telugu, Shaun Thomas was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Malayalam, Vasundhara Shiva Kumar was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Kannada and Swetha Somasundaran was the Winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Tamil. All the winners from the respective languages will perform live at the Mirchi Music Awards South. Smule Mirchi Cover Star has indeed been a spectacular platform for every aspiring cover artist and there are plans to have the second season in Hindi across the country. Smule Mirchi Cover Star, title sponsor Smule, music partner Furtados School of Music, a property of Radio Mirchi.

