European Investment Bank will stop all fossil fuel lending at end of 2021
The European Investment Bank decided in a board meeting Thursday to stop funding fossil fuel projects at the end of 2021, bank vice president, Andrew McDowell, said in a conference call with reporters.
The new energy lending policy, which was approved with "overwhelming" support, will bar most fossil fuel projects, including traditional use of natural gas.
