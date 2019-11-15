International Development News
Reliance Power hits lower circuit on poor Q2 show

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:23 IST
Shares of Reliance Power on Friday declined nearly 5 per cent, hitting their lower circuit, on the back of weak September quarter earnings. On the BSE, the stock saw a decline of 4.77 per cent, hitting its lower circuit at Rs 3.99.

Similar trend was seen on the NSE as the scrip was trading at Rs 4, down 4.76 per cent. The company on Thursday reported a 69.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

