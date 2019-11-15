UCO Bank elevates deputy GM Shashi Kant Kumar as CFO

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday said it has elevated deputy general manager Shashi Kant Kumar as new chief financial officer. "We inform that Shashi Kant Kumar, Deputy General Manager of our Bank, has been designated as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bank with immediate effect," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar has been appointed in place of Ram Kumar, General Manager of the Bank, it said. Stock of UCO Bank traded at Rs 13.31, up 0.91 per cent from previous close.

