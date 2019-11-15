Quick Ride targets one million carpools everyday

Bangalore-based startup Quick Ride is aiming at one million carpooling rides everyday by next year across nine cities in the country, a company official said on Friday. Since its inception four years ago, about 2.8 million users have been registered with the company which has completed three crore carpooling rides, he said.

According to a report of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), traffic congestion during peak hours in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore have led to severe degradation in air quality, Quick Ride Co-founder and CEO K N M Rao said. "Our aim is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and curb carbon emission", Rao told reporters here.

Unlike carpooling offered by popular app-based cabs which use commercial number plates, Quick Ride is meant for private car owners who are willing to share their vehicles with other persons going along the same route from one point to another. "Even users who do not own cars can also avail of the facility", he said.

Instead of any cash transaction, people offering carpooling would get 'fuel points' which can be redeemed at petrol and diesel outlets. People not owning cars would have to buy 'fuel points' using e-wallets from the Quick Ride app and transfer them to the car owner.

The company charges a transaction fee of six per cent on every completed carpool ride from riders. He said that the service is offered in the cities of Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Trivandrum..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)