International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Trade optimism, earnings power Wall St to fresh record high

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:08 IST
US STOCKS-Trade optimism, earnings power Wall St to fresh record high
Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and solid earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials brightened sentiment. Shares in Applied Materials Inc jumped 9.2% and pushed the Philadelphia Semiconductor index to an all-time high after the chip gear maker forecast first-quarter results above estimates.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The trade-sensitive technology sector rose 0.5%, providing the biggest boost. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the world's two largest economies were getting close to a trade agreement, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing.

Adding to the upbeat mood, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there would be a call between U.S. and Chinese officials later on Friday. "We have been here so many times where the market gets its hopes up and then it gets crushed," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"But certainly with an election coming up next year, you would want to have all these things behind you, so a mini-deal or a trade truce makes a lot of sense." Data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, which could temper expectations for a strong holiday shopping season.

The report comes a day after the benchmark S&P hit an all-time closing high following robust earnings from retail giant Walmart Inc. Wall Street's main indexes have been powered recently by hopes of a trade deal, largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a third interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

At 10:15 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 107.75 points, or 0.39%, at 27,889.71, while the S&P 500 was up 10.97 points, or 0.35%, at 3,107.60. The Nasdaq Composite was up 38.97 points, or 0.46%, at 8,517.99. Qualcomm Inc gained 2% after Mizuho upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

But Nvidia Corp fell 3.3% as the company said it expects its gaming chip business to be impacted by seasonal weakness in the fourth quarter. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 39 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 62 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odd-even road rationing rule ends in Delhi, number of violators dips this time

The third edition of the odd-even road rationing rule implemented due to poor air quality in Delhi ended on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a decision on extending it further will be taken on November 18. The anti-pollutio...

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhar...

Telangana: Two women booked for raising slogans for Babri Masjid in Hyderabad

Two women were booked by the police for allegedly unlawfully gathering at Ujalesha Eidgah ground in Saidabad area here and raising slogans for Babri Masjid, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019