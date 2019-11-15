Raj Guv asks farmers to adopt commercial farming

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday exhorted farmers to do commercial farming instead of traditional farming. He also asked agricultural scientists to emphasise on the need to add value and market products.

Mishra was addressing a seminar at the Agricultural University in Bikaner. He said that in order to reduce the cost of farming and increase production and income, agricultural scientists will have to devise new techniques and make the technology available to the farmers.

The Governor said that ground water is continuously decreasing. In such a time, it is a big challenge to take maximum production using water properly. Farmers will also have to adopt dimensions like horticulture, vegetable production, floriculture and bee-keeping along with cultivating less water crops. He said that many progressive farmers, especially women, have increased their income by using integrated farming system.

