International Development News
Development News Edition

Jhalki A Powerful Film: Entertaining and Meaningful at the Same Time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 12:53 IST
Jhalki A Powerful Film: Entertaining and Meaningful at the Same Time

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him. She is focussed, solution-seeking, courageous and has the ability to relate a folk story to real life and keep moving ahead in her pursuit.

Kailash Satyarthi’s life-time of work of his crusade against human trafficking and child labour gets crystalized into one smooth story of conviction, courage and love. And what gets questioned in the process, is the inhuman practice of the people reaping benefit from the racket. Rarely do we see meaningful films with serious backdrop which are so entertaining, engaging and inspiring. Little surprise then that the film Jhalki has gathered 16 awards in 21 International Film Festivals in just six-seven months and winning hearts of children and grown-ups alike and panels are bing set-up for debates and action-points to tackle a problem that is not just prevalent in India but the world over.

Jhalki (Aarti Jha) scores very high in her nigh-octane performance. And Babu (Goraksha Sakpal), in his childlike charm, innocence and lost looks (the need of the script). Together these two give seasoned actors like Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Joy Sengupta and Govind Namdev a run for their acting prowess and reputation. The end result is a compelling film with excellent performances, important subject, entertaining narrative, excellent cinematography, crisp editing and powerful, groovy & melodious music and songs.

It takes a lot of courage to make films like these in today’s mainstream entertainment context and even more to pull it off with the kind of aplomb that director Brahmanand S Siingh and Tanvi Jain do. If Cinema for Change can be so entertaining, we can be quite hopeful that after this film, many more will follow suit to explore subjects that need attention without compromising on the entertainment element in it.

Starring: Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Tanishtha Chatterjee, Govind Namdev, Joy Sengupta Special Appearance: Nobel Peace Laureate, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi

Produced by Annand Chavan (OMG) & Mobius Films; Co-produced by Vinayak Gawande & Jayesh Parekh; Co-directed by Tanvi Jain Story: Prakash Jha & Brahmanand S Siingh

About Mobius Films

Mobius Films is a space where work, life and play intersect effortlessly; it’s a space that hums with energy, drive and passion to create works that are much more than just entertainment. Image: Jhalki Poster

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India names 33 probables for senior women's national coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior womens national coaching camp, beginning November 18 at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru to prepare for the New Zealand tour. After securing a berth in the 2020 Tok...

Lata Mangeshkar doing good: family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is doing good, a spokesperson of the legendary singers family said Saturday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complaine...

National Press Day: Mamata urges media to report truth

Describing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged journalists to report the truth fearlessly. Banerjee made the plea on the National Press Day.On the occasion of NationalPressDa...

Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Actor Kate Beckinsale has set the record straight on reports that she and Jamie Foxx are dating. Beckinsale took to Instagram to shut down the rumours, which started after the duo attended the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019