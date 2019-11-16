International Development News
Gaurs Group Receives Astonishing Response During Festive Season, Registers Record Sales Over 1200 Units Worth Approx Rs. 500 Cr.

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 15:46 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 15:30 IST
Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country today reported astonishing sales numbers during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light. The Company during this period booked around 1200 units worth Rs. 500 crore. This is a sharp jump of about 19 percent and 22 percent in terms of several units and sales value respectively as compared to the last festive season wherein the Company reported booking of 1,012 units worth Rs. 411 crore.

A substantial chunk of the new bookings for the realty major has been in the commercial segment with Gaur City Mall and Gaur City Centre accounting for the majority of it. Both these malls are located in Greater Noida West. Among the residential segment, it is Gaur City at Greater Noida West and Gaurs Siddhartham at Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad), which accounted for the largest share of new bookings.

Special festive offers, lower interest rates, and competitive prices along with tremendous goodwill among the people are some of the prime reasons behind the stupendous performance of the Group.

Commenting on the robust numbers, Sarthak Gaur, Head – Business Development, Gaurs Group said, "With our tremendous track record of delivery and utmost credibility, we were expecting a good set of numbers, but actual bookings have even surpassed our expectations. A lot of factors like lower interest rate and the lucrative festive offers that we announced have certainly helped our cause and we hope to continue the good show even in the future."

"Our record of timely delivery has also kept us in good stead all these years. Going forward, we are going to be bullish on mega commercial real estate with a focus on office spaces, hotels and serviced apartments apart from affordable housing which has been our mainstay all these years," Mr. Gaur added.

The tremendous performance by the Group is just a continuation of its performance in the last few years. In FY19, Gaurs Group has reported booking of over 1200 units of both residential and commercial put together. At the same time, the group has delivered over 25,000 units in the last 5 years, which has resulted in garnering immense trust and confidence of home buyers and people at large.

The group is also developing uber-luxurious projects like Gaur Mulberry Mansions in Greater Noida West. It has several other projects in its kitty being developed across Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, and Yamuna Expressway. The Group is also developing integrated townships - Gaur Yamuna City on Yamuna Expressway, which is spread across 250 acres and Gaur City in Greater Noida West that is spread in about 237 acres.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

