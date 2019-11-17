International Development News
Development News Edition

PSUs must be subjected to governance norms on par with pvt firms:CII

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 13:44 IST
PSUs must be subjected to governance norms on par with pvt firms:CII
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

State-owned firms should be subjected to governance standards on par with private players to ensure a level-playing field as "excessive scrutiny" by the CVC, CAG and the threat of a CBI probe often leads to stalled or over-cautious decision-making in PSUs, according to industry body CII. The suggestion is part of the Competitiveness Model developed by CII Research comprising six key elements to enable central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to compete successfully in the global marketplace.

"CPSEs must be subject to the same governance standards as private players. Excessive scrutiny from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG), coupled with the threat of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) often leads to stalled or over-cautious decision-making in CPSEs. Further, a distinction must be made between mala-fide action and taking a business risk," the chamber said. The model also calls for clarity on the road-map for CPSEs, highlighting that given the current environment of divestment uncertainty, it is critical to appraise their top management in advance about a decision in this regard.

"India's public sector enterprises can become globally competitive," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), referring to its research report 'The Rise of the Elephant: Enhancing Competitiveness of Central Public Sector Enterprises' due for formal release on Monday. One of the elements in the report relates to clear role demarcation, noting that a well-documented policy defining and separating the roles of the owner (government), management and board is essential in order to help avoid passive ownership or excessive interference.

The report highlights that there are examples internationally and a few in India to demonstrate that efficient operations and fulfillment of social obligations are not contradictory. Related to this are the elements of operational independence and instituting an independent and empowered board. Operational independence comprises independence in operational decision-making and in personnel-related matters such as recruitment, promotion, compensation and other terms of employment.

"An independent and empowered board will transform CPSEs from being ministry-driven to Board-driven. The intent is that the board, comprising independent experts, would take all strategic decisions, thereby increasing the speed and efficacy of decision-making," the chamber said. The Competitiveness Model also entails the need for PSUs to become future-ready by developing internal competencies in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, and big data analytics, amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

As severe air pollution in North India has become an annual affair, the country could breathe easy by emulating policy interventions and technology employed by nations which have effectively dealt with the problem of critical air quality. F...

Bharti Airtel withdraws bid for RCom assets citing questionable, unfair conduct

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of Reliance Communications RCom after terming the move of committee of creditors to extend the bid submission deadline on the request of Reliance Jio as extremely unfai...

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019