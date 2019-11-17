International Development News
Development News Edition

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 14:57 IST
Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

Aster DM Healthcare, which currently operates 13 hospitals and eight clinics across India, is planning to make a foray into the diagnostics segment in order to scale up business in the country, a top company official said. The Kochi-based firm, which has a sizeable presence across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states, plans to have around 40 standalone diagnostics laboratories in India over the next two years, with the first two outlets expected to come up in Bengaluru in the fourth quarter.

"The diagnostics laboratory business is huge in India and currently, there are only a few organized players in the segment. Our advantage is that we have the trust of the people as we already run so many hospitals here," Aster DM Healthcare Chairman Azad Moopen told PTI in an interview. The healthcare provider aims to invest around Rs 40 crore on the initiative, he added.

The company plans to have laboratories mainly in Karnataka and Kerala in the first phase, and in the next financial year, establish outlets in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, Moopen said. Aster DM Healthcare would also look at strategic acquisitions to expand this business and additional capital will be deployed accordingly, he added.

The company is already in the process of investing Rs 750 crore over the next three years to take total hospital bed capacity in the country to 4,500 from the current 3,693 beds. Aster is coming up with four new hospitals in Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru and is also expanding its Kolhapur-based hospital. The expansion would enable it to have around 1,500 additional beds in the country.

"We are looking at India operations to contribute 25 percent of our total revenue over the next 3-5 years. Currently, GCC's share is over 80 percent when it comes to overall revenues," Moopen said. Aster's India revenues currently stand at around Rs 802 crore, which is 18 percent of its overall revenue of Rs 4,115 crore.

The company has also come up with an innovation center in Bengaluru to support it across markets in introducing new innovations and technology in the healthcare sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Pope Francis to take anti-nuclear mission to Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis takes his mission to ban nuclear weapons this week to the only places where they were used in war, visiting the World War Two ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as part of a tour of Japan and Thailand.The seven-day trip, on...

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. All eyes were on Shaw, who played his firs...

Third edition of Kochi Navy Marathon held

The third edition of the Kochi Navy Marathon was held here on Sunday with over 3,500 taking part. The event was organized by the Indian Navy as part of Navy Week activities.The main event-the 21-km Venduruthy Run was flagged off by Vice Adm...

People want me to direct only dance films: Remo D'Souza

Remo DSouza says he at times feel caught in the notion that being a choreographer he could only do justice to direction if making a dance-based film. Remo made his feature directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U 2011, which was a hit, his next two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019