Airtel launches Enterprise Hub to offer self-care services to customers

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications service provider, today announced the launch of Enterprise Hub - a one-stop digital platform offering self-care services to its enterprise and SMB (small and medium business) customers.

Bringing the best of services together under one unified platform, the portal will offer customers a host of convenient self-care features on a single interface - view, download and pay bills online, view payment history, complete account management, TDS certificate uploads, access customized summary reports and much more.

Offering convenience like never before, Enterprise Hub will make processing simpler for customers, enabling them to manage their time better as they get a host of their unique connectivity needs to be addressed in real-time. As enterprise customers increasingly access self-care services, Airtel will also be able to optimize its service teams to increase their productivity and time management to improvise the delivery of customer support.

Ajay Chitkara, CEO and Director, Airtel Business said, "As part of our digital journey, We are excited to launch our latest digital innovation - Enterprise Hub, a portal offering a unified interface for a suite of self-care services for business customers. We have designed and developed the portal after spending extensive time researching customer needs and understanding their requirements for a time-efficient yet simple and easy one-stop platform offering customer support. We invite all our customers to experience the portal and enjoy seamless self-service along with our state-of-the-art network."