BHEL commissions pumping units for irrigation scheme in T'gana

  PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  Updated: 18-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:46 IST
Public sector major, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), on Monday announced it has commissioned additional pumping units for Package-6 and Package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. With the commissioning of two pumping unitseach at package-6 (7x116 MW) and package-8 (7x139 MW), it has successfully commissioned all 14 pumping units of these packages within a record period of six months, an official release said.

These are very large size pump sets with each pump designed to lift 89 cusecs of water against a head of 100 to 125 metres, it said. Kaleshwaram is a greenfield irrigation project developed by the irrigation department of the Telangana government.

Package 6 is located in Peddapalli district and Package 8 is located in Karimnagar district of Telangana. The equipment has been supplied from BHELs manufacturing units at Bhopal, Rudrapur, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the supervision of erection and commissioning at the site was carried out by the companys power sector southern region division, Chennai.

In Telangana, BHEL has so far commissioned 39 pump- motor sets of various ratings aggregating to 2,306 MW. In addition,BHEL is presently executing another 26 pump-motor sets totalling to 3,572 MW for various lift irrigation schemes.

BHEL is presently executing hydroelectric projects of more than 6,000 MW, which includes 2,910 MW of projects within the country and 3,184 MW abroad. Besides, BHEL is also carrying out comprehensive renovation and modernization of more than 684 MW hydro projects across the country.

Significantly, more than 500 hydroelectric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered on BHEL with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW, including 6,680 MW for overseasprojects. BHELs hydro plants are running successfully in India as well as in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Thailand, New Zealand, Nepal and Vietnam..

