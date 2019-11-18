GoAir inks pact with Emirates National Oil Co for jet fuel

Budget carrier GoAir said on Monday it has inked a pact with Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) for the supply of jet fuel to the carrier. GoAir currently operates to eight international destinations and half of them fall in the Gulf region.

A wholly-owned entity of the Dubai government, ENOC at present covers more than 200 airports across 25 countries, supplying more than three million US gallons (USGs) of jet fuel to a diversified portfolio of carriers in the UAE and internationally, with more than 300 fuellings each day, according to a release. "GoAir is happy to partner with ENOC and Im confident that this partnership will provide the airline with a larger footprint in the MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) region by virtue of ENOC being the largest supplier," said Harjinder Singh Bhasin, vice president for airports, GoAir.

The pact was signed by Farid Al Bastaki, director, ENOC Aviation and Bhasin at the airlines headquarter in the city, the release stated. "The partnership with GoAir will enable ENOC to help the GoAir operations in Dubai," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.

He said ENOC has been fuelling the aviation industrys growth locally in the UAE since 1995 and has always had a close association with Dubai airports. GoAir currently operates over 325 flights per day to 25 domestic and eight international destinations, including Phuket, Male (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and Singapore..

