Iran's heavy water stock exceeds authorised limit: IAEA

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday that Iran's stock of heavy water for reactors was in excess of the limit set under its agreement with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that Iran's heavy water production plant was in operation and that its stock of heavy water was 131.5 tonnes, above the 130-tonne limit.

