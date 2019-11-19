International Development News
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on Huawei extension, buoying U.S. Treasuries

  Updated: 19-11-2019 02:13 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 02:13 IST
Global equity markets edged higher on Monday, lifting prices of U.S. government debt, as a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to do business with China's Huawei eased the latest spike in investor angst over U.S.-Sino trade tensions. The three major U.S. stock indexes set fresh intraday highs while MSCI's gauge of equity performance worldwide rose to within 1% of a record peak set in January 2018.

The stock rally reversed earlier losses sparked by conflicting reports about the outlook for ending the 16-month trade war between the world's two largest economies that has weighed on global growth and roiled capital markets. The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to an economic blacklist in May, citing security concerns, but has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day license extensions.

Early on Monday, a CNBC report cast fresh doubts about the prospects for a phase I of a U.S.-China trade deal, saying the mood in Beijing was pessimistic due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports. The report halted earlier rallies in Europe and Asia after Chinese state media Xinhua over the weekend said that Washington and Beijing had held "constructive" talks.

"Progress doesn't happen in a straight line and that is starting to frustrate people today," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments in Raleigh, North Carolina. "It feels very herky-jerky." MSCI's all-country world index of global stock performance gained 0.13%.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.01% while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares fell 0.04%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.14 points, or 0.1%, to 28,033.03. The S&P 500 gained 2.04 points, or 0.07%, to 3,122.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.29 points, or 0.17%, to 8,555.12.

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained and gold prices erased losses to settle slightly higher. Investors hope that tariffs the United States and China have imposed on each other's goods will be rolled back as they are seen as harming global economic growth.

Overnight in Asia, stocks closed higher. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.49% and China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% after the People's Bank of China in a surprise move said it was lowering the seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

The dollar index fell 0.22%, with the euro up 0.22% to $1.1074. The yen strengthened 0.12% versus the greenback at 108.65 per dollar. The price of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 7/32 to push yields down to 1.8101%.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,471.90 an ounce. Concerns about plentiful crude supplies in 2020 weighed on the oil market, which expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to extend production cuts in early December to help avoid a new global glut.

Brent crude futures fell 86 cents to settle at $62.44 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 67 cents to settle down at $57.05 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

