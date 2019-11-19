GIA India Donates Replicas of Famous Diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya

GIA India is gifting replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, for the museum's new jewelry gallery. The replicas were presented to Mr. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General of CSMVS, by Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East, on Nov. 7. Also present at the ceremony was the consultant co-curator for the jewelry gallery, Dr. Usha Balakrishnan, among other dignitaries.

Replicas of 16 diamonds – several of them said to have origins in the Golconda mines – will be donated to the Museum by GIA India. Nine replicas of famous diamonds including the Koh-i-noor, Hope, Beau Sancy, Black Orlov, Dresden Green, Nassak, Regent, Sancy and Wittelsbach-Graff have been presented to the Museum, with more replicas to be donated later in the year. The replicas will form part of the section on Golconda within CSMVS, and help educate and enthrall visitors about the contribution of India to the world of gemstones. The diamond replicas will be open for public viewing from next year onwards.

"Diamonds have been recorded in India since fourth century BCE. Traditionally, diamonds have been adorned by royalty and over centuries, some of these diamonds became highly coveted," said Ms. Bhatt speaking at the event. "GIA, the foremost authority in gemology, has examined several of the world's most notable diamonds, replicas of which are now being gifted to the Museum. Everyone will get to see these spectacular gemstone replicas and we are happy to showcase replicas of these famous diamonds to a larger audience."

Dr. Balakrishnan said, "Jewellery is one of the most compelling aspects of India's cultural heritage. The confluence of various cultures in its history has influenced jewelry design & craftsmanship. For centuries, India supplied the world with diamonds and the most fabulous diamonds from Golconda have been immortalized in history. It's an honor to bring all of this to the new jewelry gallery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. The jewelry gallery would be incomplete without India's legendary Golconda diamonds, and I'm thankful that GIA India is donating replicas of some famous diamonds from the region. I believe this section and the gallery will definitely attract a large number of visitors from India and around the world as it showcases and provides education on the story of Indian jewelry and beauty of adornment."

