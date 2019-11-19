Iraqi protesters block gate to Khor al-Zubair port - port officials

Protesters have blocked the entrance to Iraq's Khor al-Zubair commodities port near Basra, preventing trucks from entering, port officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Khor al-Zubair is Iraq's second main Gulf port. It is used to export cargos of gas condensates and receives construction and electrical commodities and food.

It was not clear immediately if condensate export operations have been affected.

