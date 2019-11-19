Canon releases EOS 2000D Travel Photography Kit

Canon (Canon-CNA.com), the world leader in photography and imaging solutions, proudly announces the release of the EOS 2000D Travel Kit. Including an advanced camera body, two professional-quality lenses, a 16GB SD Card, and a camera bag - the bundle is designed to provide everything a travel photographer needs for their time on the road.

"Canon has always supported travel photographers with innovations that bring both quality and portability," says Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director - B2C, Canon Central, and North Africa Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA). "The EOS 2000D Travel Kit provides a lightweight camera body packed with features, a combination of high-quality lenses for any situation, a 16GB SD Card, and a specially designed camera bag. Designed by Canon to provide new or experienced photographers with a complete travel solution."

The 2000D is the latest generation of EOS series, combining familiar touchscreen controls with superb image quality, an optical viewfinder, all built into a portable design. Offering WiFi and NFC connectivity, the EOS 2000D works hand-in-hand with your smartphone, for easy image sharing, and records stunning Full HD video that looks as good online as it does on your home TV. Easy to use with step-by-step guidance, the EOS 2000D removes the stress to unleash your creativity.

Travel photography is all about having the right lenses to suit your shots in an ever-changing environment. The EOS 2000D Travel Kit includes two compact, light-weight, and complementary lenses to get great images on the move. The Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM offers an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens lets you capture more in a single shot. Ultra-wide angle adds impact to sweeping landscapes, cityscapes, and vast skies, and capture expansive interiors and architecture without having to step back from the action.

Having the right lenses in your kit bag means you get to tell your stories in your own creative and unique way but having too many lenses weighs you down. The EOS 2000D Travel Kit's second lens —the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6 IS STM— offers travel photographers much-needed versatility on location. It is great for capturing all kinds of subjects, from landscapes to portraits, to action scenes, thanks to a broad focal length of 18 to 55 millimeters.

Each lens offers a 4-speed image stabilizer with stepper motor technology (STM) to reduce camera shake. The EF-S 18-55mm lens also offers super smooth HD video recording and Servo AF video mode. In this internet age, better quality photos and videos ensure you stand out from the crowd on your favorite social channels when posting, blogging, and vlogging - generating more likes, shares and follows for you, your passion, and your business.

"I enjoy exploring new places and getting up close with my subjects, so the small and light 2000D is a perfect travel camera. With the two lenses, I never miss a moment, and I especially like the 10-18mm lens," says Rich Allela, a professional photographer from Kenya. "I love meeting new people, going to new places and experiencing different cultures because it creates powerful connections and memorable images. Amazingly light, two lenses and WiFi connectivity make the 2000D the perfect travel companion."

