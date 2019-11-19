International Development News
Development News Edition

Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel shares zoom on rate hike move

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:33 IST
Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel shares zoom on rate hike move
Image Credit: Flickr

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were in heavy demand on Tuesday, with the former rising sharply by up to 35 percent after both the companies announced a hike in a mobile phone call and data charges from December. The company's scrip zoomed 34.68 percent to close at Rs 6.02 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 42.95 percent to Rs 6.39.

Bharti Airtel shares also rallied 7.36 percent to Rs 439.25 at the close of trade. In intra-day, it climbed 8.87 percent to Rs 445.45 -- its 52-week high. Faced with intense competition and unprecedented statutory dues, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday announced a hike in a mobile phone call and data charges from December saying the increase was warranted for the viability of their business.

First, Vodafone Idea in a statement announced plans to raise tariffs for the first time in three years only to be followed by a similarly worded statement minutes later from Airtel. The two did not quantify the increase in rates but said that the hike will be effective beginning next month.

"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world-class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said. The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast-changing technology cycles that require continuing investments, Bharti Airtel said.

"It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," it added. "We have seen a rapid move in sentiment in the telecom sector from extreme pessimism to frenzy buying especially for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. Some days ago, everyone on the street was worried about huge losses posted by Airtel and Vodafone Idea after the Supreme court verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue but, the market took this as worst is over scenario for the sector and the market is playing on better days ahead which led a sharp rally in telecom stocks," Santosh Meena, senior analyst, TradingBells said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: government

The Iranian government said Tuesday it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be abused during violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike. The Islamic republic has been largely offline since the interne...

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.World trade volumes were down alm...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.About 100 protesters were tr...

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019