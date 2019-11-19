International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat from record levels as Home Depot, Kohl's weigh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:20 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat from record levels as Home Depot, Kohl's weigh
Image Credit: pixbay.com

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated after touching record highs on Tuesday, hit by dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's.

Shares of the largest U.S. home improvement chain fell 5.3% and were the top drag on the two main indexes after the company cut its 2019 sales forecast for the second time this year as its online push was not delivering as expected. Also souring the mood was Kohl's Corp, which slumped 17.8% as the department store operator slashed its annual profit forecast after falling short of quarterly comparable sales and earnings estimates.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the consumer discretionary index's 1% drop weighing the most. Other retail stocks also fell on the news, driving the S&P 500 retail index down 1.2%. Investors await reports from Lowe's Cos Inc, Target Corp and Nordstrom Inc among others this week.

"At the moment the consumer sentiment is still strong but that doesn't mean it is going to reflect in every retailer's earnings," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin. The three main U.S. stock indexes had opened higher on continued optimism that Washington and Beijing would agree on a deal to end a damaging trade war.

"Markets have probably risen a little too far ... so it is no surprise that we are seeing some pause here," Frederick added. Expectations of a trade deal as well as a largely better-than-expected third-quarter corporate earnings season has also fuelled a Wall Street rally over the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 setting new records almost every day.

At 10:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 64.44 points, or 0.23%, at 27,971.78, the S&P 500 was down 2.46 points, or 0.08%, at 3,119.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.13 points, or 0.13%, at 8,561.07. Also on the agenda this week are minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where it cut interest rates for the third time this year, and data on U.S. manufacturing and services sectors.

Among other stocks, AT&T Inc slipped 2.6% after MoffettNathanson downgraded the U.S. wireless carrier's stock to "sell" from "neutral". However, shares of Broadcom Inc rose 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 69 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Murray tells sceptics to give new Davis Cup a chance

Madrid, Nov 19 AFP Andy Murray believes negativity around the reformed Davis Cup has been unfair and is urging people to give the new competition a chance to succeed. The inaugural Finals of the 119-year-old tournament started on Monday in ...

Film on students' leader shouldn't insult other unions: MLA

BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Tuesday said he would not hesitateto stall the new Telugu film George Reddy, which is to be released soon, if it insulted the unions linked to the BJP. In a statement here, Singh said he has no objection ...

Golf-Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara

Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark OMeara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong.With 15 major championships, Woods is three short ...

Fit case to be heard, says Madras HC as it dismisses Kanimozhi's plea

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by DMK MP MK Kanimozhi seeking rejection of a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency. Justice SM Subramaniam observed that the election petition mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019