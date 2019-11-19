International Development News
Goyal highlights steps to protect local industry from unfair trade practices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
The government has taken several steps like reduction in time to initiate anti-dumping cases to protect domestic companies from unfair trade practices, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The commerce and industry minister in a tweet also mentioned the government has strengthened several trade remedial measures.

"In order to provide a level-playing field for the domestic industry and protect it from unfair trade practices in a time-bound manner, the government has strengthened several trade remedial measures," he said. According to the information shared by the minister, the average number of days for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation dropped to 32 in 2019 from 259 in 2016.

The average number of days for the start of a probe for imposing countervailing duty has been declined to 66 in 2019 from 72 in 2016. The number of anti-dumping cases initiated in 2019 was 25 against five in 2016, according to the information shared by the minister.

