International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares take a breather, ease off four-year peak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:01 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares take a breather, ease off four-year peak
Image Credit: Storyblocks

European stocks reversed course to close lower in a choppy session on Tuesday as lack of clarity on the progress of trade talks between Washington and Beijing kept investors from making bold bets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to its highest level since July 2015 in morning trade but pared gains to closer marginally lower tracking Wall Street's retreat from record highs in early U.S. session.

Reports indicated on Monday that Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing a trade pact with Washington sending markets in a tizzy. Some relief however, came after the Trump administration issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S.companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies, whose blacklisting by Washington has been a bone of contention in the trade saga.

"There is a lot of trade optimism priced in despite the mixed signals," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda, London. "It's just some consolidation of gains at this point as we have had a very strong run." Strength in defensive plays like utilities and telecoms that investors had taken refuge in through the previous session, started to wear out with both sectors down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

The media sector was among the weak spots due to a 23% slide for Luxemburg-based satellite provider SES after the Federal Communications Commission chairman backed a public, rather than private auction of spectrum for next-generation 5G wireless networks. Macro-driven travel & leisure led sub-sector gains powered by a 5% jump in shares of Britain's easyJet after it posted full-year profit towards the top end of expectations.

Automakers rebounded from their worst session in more than a month as data showed passenger car registrations in Europe rose to their highest since 2009 in October. Miners and industrials gained 0.4% each.

Among individual movers, Halma Plc led gains on the STOXX 600 as well as the FTSE 100 after the British safety equipment maker posted upbeat first-half results.

PAUSE AFTER RECORD HIGHS

A recent rally that has pushed the index to its four-year peak has been led in part by positive cues on U.S.-China trade talks and better-than-feared third quarter corporate results. The STOXX 600 is about 2% away from reclaiming its all-time highs, hit last in April 2015.

However, analysts suggest caution as previously when the European benchmark surged in 2000, 2007 and 2015 to record levels above the 400 points threshold, a significant correction took place in the following several weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens' Byron has surgery one day after Drouin

Forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out four weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced. That procedure came a day after forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.Both p...

UPDATE 2-Trump pushes Congress to pass USMCA as AFL-CIO steps on brakes

U.S. President Donald Trump and top administration officials on Tuesday renewed pressure on Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade agreement, after a major U.S. labor leader on Monday said there was more work to do on the dea...

UPDATE 1-Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs -Trump

The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, threatening an escalation of the spat that has damaged economic growth worldwide.Sp...

Police force to be modernised, says Haryana Home minister

Haryana Police will be modernised to effectively tackle the menace of drugs, trafficking and other criminal activities, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.While launching Operation Prahar against drug abuse in the state, he said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019