Subros inaugurates manufacturing plant in Gujarat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:09 IST
Auto components maker Subros on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Gujarat. "The greenfield plant has been set up at village Karsanpura, Taluka Mandal, District Ahmedabad in Gujarat," the company said in a filing to BSE, adding that the first phase of the project now stands completed.

The production and supply of automotive air conditioning parts and engine cooling modules will be ramped-up in accordance with the requirement of the customers, the company said. The new plant will further enhance the company's ability to supply to the customers in the region and to bring in innovative products to cater to the changing customer requirements apart from de-risking initiative, the filing said.

Subros was founded in 1985 as a joint venture with Suri family of India, Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. The company is a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 256 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.

