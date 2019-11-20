International Development News
Development News Edition

India appeals against WTO panel ruling on export incentive schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:39 IST
India appeals against WTO panel ruling on export incentive schemes

India has appealed against a ruling of the WTO's dispute settlement panel, which held that certain provisions of the domestic export incentive initiatives are inconsistent with global trade norms, an official said. The dispute was filed by the US, which has challenged five such initiatives namely Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS), Export Oriented Units (EOU), Electronics Hardware Technology Parks (EHTP), Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG).

The US asserted that these initiatives harm its companies by creating an uneven playing field. A report by the dispute settlement panel found that these schemes were in violation of the WTO agreements for providing prohibited export subsidies.

"India has filed an appeal against the panel's report, which was released on October 31," the official said. The plea was made in the appellate body of the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism.

The US has dragged India to the WTO under Article 27 of the organization's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM), which also provides for special and differential treatment to developing countries like India. At the time when the agreement came into force, developing countries with over USD 1,000 per capita gross national income (GNI) were provided a period of eight years to bring down their export subsidies.

India said the WTO informed the country only in 2017 that it has crossed this threshold and hence should get the eight-year period from 2017 to cut its export subsidies. India has contested that it should be given an eight-year phase-out period as was available to other developing countries.

The official said India has requested the appellate body to look at the negotiation history of the SCM Agreement, wherein it was decided that countries like India will get a phase-out period for the alleged export subsidies when their GNP reaches the pre-determined threshold. India has also challenged the panel's ruling with respect to each of the five schemes challenged by the US.

"The country argues that the panel erred in its ruling to find these schemes as export subsidies. India has stated that the EOU scheme ensures all imported goods are consumed in the production of exported products, and therefore, cannot be deemed as a subsidy," the official added. It has also emphasized that capital goods imported under the EPCG scheme are also used for the manufacture of exported products, and therefore, consumed in the production of the exported products.

On SEZ, it has appealed that the scheme does not mandate export performance, and therefore, cannot be found against the SCM agreement. "India is hopeful that the appellate body will reverse the errors made by the panel in their ruling," the official said.

According to trade experts, the ruling if implemented would impact India's exports and the government will have to immediately work on alternatives. "We need to immediately work on new schemes, which are WTO compatible," Rafeeq Ahmed, Chairman of Farida Group, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Aston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

James Bonds carmaker of choice Aston Martin took the first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole. Whilst around 10 of the buyers of it...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to pay states lawyers, urged to help victimsOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP got court approval on Tuesday to reimburse millions of dollars in legal fees fo...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome popeFew aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when h...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. France pays last respects to cycling hero PoulidorMourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019