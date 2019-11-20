Sennheiser logs 200-300% growth in wireless headphones sales in India: Official

Germany-based audio solutions maker Sennheiser has registered a 200-300 per cent growth in its wireless headphone sales in India, a company official said here on Wednesday. "Sennheiser in India is focusing very much on the wireless headphones because on-the-go consumption has gone up as people now watch movies, listen to music and other stuff while they are mobile. The company is registering 200-300 per cent growth in wireless headphones," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, told reporters here.

"Our wireless headphones are available in the price range of Rs 7,490-Rs 30,000," he said. Replying to a question, he said Sennheiser does not have exclusive stores in India.

"We work on regional distributor concept and there are 12 such distributors in the country and more than 3,000 dealers under them sell our products. We are also present in the online space," he said. Sennheiser's HE1, touted as the world's most expensive headphone at a price tag of Rs 45 lakh, was developed at the company's headquarters in Germany, and a part of the company's premium range for audiophiles, was announced in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

"After having made the people in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune successfully experience its unprecedented audio experience, the HE1 has now come for the music enthusiasts and audiophiles of Chandigarh," he said. Sennheiser is redefining the limits of audiophile sound, Gulati said.

"With the Sennheiser HE 1, the successor to the legendary Orpheus, the audio specialist is presenting a new reference headphone system that promises an unprecedented audio experience. This electrostatic headphone system combines a unique amplifier concept with carefully selected materials and highest quality craftsmanship. "A frequency response that extends beyond the range of human hearing and the lowest total harmonic distortion that has ever been measured in an audio reproduction system are some of the technical highlights of this milestone product which makes the exclusive Sennheiser HE 1, the best headphone system in the world,” he said.

HE 1 can be experienced in Chandigarh at the outlet of Sennheiser's partner in Chandigarh – Simphony. Established in 1998, Simphony is one of the premium electronic outlets in Chandigarh. Asked what market HE1 intends to tap, he said, "We are tapping high-end audiophile customers. All the connoisseurs who like to have masterpieces, this is for them. It is not like a normal headphone, it is like a precious art piece."

"We have sold more than 100 HE1 headphones in this year alone globally," he said. "The purpose of HE1 was to show that we are a company who can make the best headphones in the market. The company never thought they want to make it a commercial success, but surprisingly this is doing really well, at this price point also," Gulati said.

