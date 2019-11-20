Women allowed to work in night shifts in all factories in KTKA

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification allowing women to work in night shifts (7 pm to 6 am) in all factories registered under the factories act. The state government has in the notification cited Madras High Court judgement striking down Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act, 1948, which prohibited employment of women to work in night shifts, and certain conditions laid down by it.

Currently, women are allowed to work night shifts only in the IT and IT-enabled service sectors. With this move, women will allowed to work during night in other sectors including manufacturing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)