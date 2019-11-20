GoAir places second P&W engine order for A320Neo planes

Budget carrier GoAir on Wednesday said it has placed a second order for 144 Pratt & Whitney engines to power its 72 Airbus A320Neo planes. In 2011, GoAir had placed similar order for 144 P&W engines for its 72 Airbus A320s.

We are pleased to partner with Pratt & Whitney once again for our next batch of 72 A320Neos. We believe that the geared turbo fan (GTF) fuel-efficient engines are the best- in-class and most suited for our network and operations. Besides, the GTF P&W engines will permit GoAir to continue its aggressive growth strategy and at the same time maintain cost advantage," GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said in a release.

With this, GoAir has now placed a cumulative order for 288 P&W engines, the airline said. GoAir had placed an order for 144 planes with Airbus in two tranches.

In June 2011, the airline placed an order for 72 new A320Neo aircraft valued at about Rs 32,400 crore on the list price. Then in January 2017, the airline firmed an order for another 72 A320Neos worth Rs 52,000 crore..

