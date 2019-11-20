International Development News
Development News Edition

GoAir places second P&W engine order for A320Neo planes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:45 IST
GoAir places second P&W engine order for A320Neo planes

Budget carrier GoAir on Wednesday said it has placed a second order for 144 Pratt & Whitney engines to power its 72 Airbus A320Neo planes. In 2011, GoAir had placed similar order for 144 P&W engines for its 72 Airbus A320s.

We are pleased to partner with Pratt & Whitney once again for our next batch of 72 A320Neos. We believe that the geared turbo fan (GTF) fuel-efficient engines are the best- in-class and most suited for our network and operations. Besides, the GTF P&W engines will permit GoAir to continue its aggressive growth strategy and at the same time maintain cost advantage," GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said in a release.

With this, GoAir has now placed a cumulative order for 288 P&W engines, the airline said. GoAir had placed an order for 144 planes with Airbus in two tranches.

In June 2011, the airline placed an order for 72 new A320Neo aircraft valued at about Rs 32,400 crore on the list price. Then in January 2017, the airline firmed an order for another 72 A320Neos worth Rs 52,000 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM by his brother

Sri Lankas newly elected president is set to name his brother and current opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as interim prime minister, a party spokesman said on Wednesday, just hours after the sitting premier said he plans to step down. P...

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saa...

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019