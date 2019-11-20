T Subramanian joins Sical Logistics as Group CFO

Sical Logistics on Wednesdayannounced the appointment of T Subramanian as its Group ChiefFinancial Officer with immediate effect

He succeeds current Group CFO Sumith R Kamath whowould be heading the Business Strategy and Planning for theGroup, Sical Logistics said in a regulatory filing

Subramanian, a Chartered Accountant has over 35 yearsof experience and has been part of the senior management ofthe company since 2010, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)