US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends fall after report trade deal may not be completed this year
U.S. stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday after Reuters reported that completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, citing trade experts and people close to the White House.
At 1:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 187.73 points, or 0.67%, at 27,746.29, the S&P 500 was down 18.66 points, or 0.60%, at 3,101.52. The Nasdaq Composite was down 57.88 points, or 0.68%, at 8,512.78.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
