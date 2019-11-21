International Development News
PM asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in govt departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check fraud in government departments and play a role in making India a 5 trillion economy. He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

"CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said, adding that the auditor can paly a role in improving governance and efficiency. Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy-making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

"Our target is to make evidence-based policymaking a part of governance by 2022," he said while stressing that India ia gearing to become a 5 trillion economy. He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.

