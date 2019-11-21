International Development News
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Fish in fashion: Scientists and designers create products to soothe stressed oceans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:40 IST
FEATURE-Fish in fashion: Scientists and designers create products to soothe stressed oceans
Image Credit: Flickr

With a third of the world's oceans over-fished and global consumption at an all-time high, the time seems ripe for forward-thinking ventures like U.S.-based Good Catch, which aims to provide "seafood without sacrifice".

The company's first products were launched in February and recreate the texture and flavor of tuna, the world's most popular finfish, by blending six legumes with algae oil. Such plant-based offerings could spell big changes, both for consumers in rich countries and in parts of the developing world where people many struggles to get enough nutritious food.

Besides pressures from growing populations and degrading ecosystems, climate change is expected to hit fisheries hard, said Vera Agostini, deputy director of fisheries and aquaculture at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "Overall (climate) projections for fisheries show decreased catch potential in the tropical regions and increases in northern latitudes," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Sadly the areas that rely the most on fish, which is developing countries, are projected to see decreases." There will also be shifts in the distribution of fish, including their appearance in places where they have not been seen before, she added.

Consumption of fish is at record levels, according to the FAO, at 20.2 kg (44.5 lb) per person compared to 9 kg in 1961. But the world's craving for fish also offers opportunities, said Good Catch CEO, Chris Kerr.

"We eat between 200-300 different types of sea creatures, compared to about 30 types of land animals," he said. "In this, we have an enormous ability to be creative – both technologically and in employing the best culinary arts."

Good Catch, founded by chef brothers Chad and Derek Sarno, is planning to expand to Britain early next year and launch new frozen appetisers including plant-based crab, fish burgers and white fish. LAB-GROWN SEAFOOD

Other startups like California-based BlueNalu are growing mercury-free seafood cells in labs to ensure a stable supply chain in the face of over-fishing, illegal fishing and the effects of warming oceans. BlueNalu's president and CEO Lou Cooperhouse said it had developed a natural process to grow the muscle cells that are a major component of fish without genetic modification.

"We're focused on fin fish as a first broad category, and it's our next objective to go on to crustaceans like lobster and crab and, ultimately, molluscs," he said. The company expects to test its products on the market within two to three years and start large-scale production in five years.

Until cell-based seafood reaches supermarket shelves, retailers and consumers will have to rely on farmed fish, which already accounts for half of global consumption, the FAO says. Levels of omega-3 fatty acids, essential for human health, have fallen in farmed fish since over-fishing concerns spawned a switch from feed rich in oily fish to soy and other alternatives.

In response, Johnathan Napier and his team at Britain's Rothamsted Research, an agricultural science centre, have genetically modified plants whose seeds produce the two key acids that make up omega-3. "If we can use a land-based source of fish oils as a way of augmenting or adding to the stuff from the oceans, then we can relieve the pressure on the oceans," he said, adding that the end result would also be far more affordable.

After 20 years of research and five years of field trials, Napier plans to apply for regulatory approval in North America. In Europe, GMO crops remain controversial, with very few varieties authorized for growing and some countries like France banning their cultivation, citing environmental risks.

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT The FAO says innovation is crucial to maintaining fish stocks and can also help struggling fishing communities increase their incomes.

An FAO symposium in Rome that coincides with World Fisheries Day on Thursday is showcasing how fish parts that would otherwise be discarded could be transformed into high fashion. Brazilian-Italian designer Barbara della Rovere has worked since 2016 with fishermen's wives in Kenya and southern Brazil to transform fish skin into luxurious leather bags and cuffs.

"They treat the skins, and all the remains - bones, flesh, and scales - become fertilizer for the local farmers," she said. "So the entire byproducts that would (normally) be thrown away are used. It's 100% sustainable."

Fish skin is tougher than cow leather because the fibers run in multiple directions, creating a more solid and durable product. Some of the women involved in the project were previously illiterate but can now read and have their own source of income, she said.

"I'm not an NGO - I still want to sell my bags. But nowadays, you have to think of sustainability."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

Economic slowdown due to wrong policy decisions of NDA govt: West Bengal FM

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said the current slowdown is a result of wrong policy decisions like demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. In the modern histor...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

FEATURE-Alpine skiing-Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019