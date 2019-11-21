International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.N. nuclear watchdog presses Iran for answers on uranium traces

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:37 IST
UPDATE 2-U.N. nuclear watchdog presses Iran for answers on uranium traces
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's top inspector will travel to Tehran next week to press Iran to finally explain the origin of uranium traces found at an undeclared site, the agency's acting chief said on Thursday. Reuters first reported in September that the International Atomic Energy Agency found the uranium traces at the site that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew attention to in a speech last year, calling it a "secret atomic warehouse". Tehran has said the site is a carpet-cleaning facility.

Two weeks ago the IAEA confirmed to member states that environmental samples taken at a still unspecified site had shown traces of uranium that was processed but not enriched. "We have continued our interactions with Iran since then, but have not received any additional information and the matter remains unresolved," acting IAEA Director-General Cornel Feruta told a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors in Vienna.

Feruta told Iran in September that "time is of the essence" in clearing up the origin of the traces. The IAEA has found that the explanations given by Iran so far have not held water. "A meeting between the agency and Iran is scheduled next week in Tehran to discuss it further," Feruta said. "It is essential that Iran works with the agency to resolve this matter promptly."

He later told a news conference that Massimo Aparo, head of the IAEA's Department of Safeguards, which carries out inspections, would lead the agency's delegation. The IAEA leadership is in transition as the incoming director-general, Argentina's Rafael Grossi, is due to take office on Dec. 3. "That Iran has failed to sufficiently address this issue for close to a year is wholly unacceptable," the United States, which like Israel opposes Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, said in its statement to the board. Diplomats say the IAEA inspected the site in February.

"That there are possible undeclared nuclear materials present and activities ongoing in Iran still today is profoundly concerning," the U.S. statement said. The ambassador to the IAEA of Tehran's ally Russia this month described it as "aspects of nuclear activities in Iran about 20-30 years ago", adding that the issue "doesn't constitute any proliferation concern".

Iran said in its board stated that "there is ongoing cooperation on this issue", adding: "Talking about any artificial time frame and any effort to aggrandize this routine issue would be aimed at distorting the facts for political aims and will have negative consequences on the cooperation." U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a nuclear weapons program that it ended long ago. The 2015 deal involved drawing a line under that past, though Tehran still denies ever having pursued nuclear weapons.

"Time continues to be of the essence," Feruta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German bond yields break 3-day falling streak as trade talks watched

Benchmark German bond yields ended a three-day falling streak and nudged higher on Thursday as investors took profits after a rally, although concern over whether the United States and China would sign a trade deal this year capped the spik...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

NHAI says all ready for electronic toll collection before date

The National Highway Authority on Thursday said it is all geared up for achieving seamless road travel nationwide by making toll collections electronic by November 30. The Union highways ministry has said from December 1, all the toll plaz...

Europe voices guarded optimism it has dodged U.S. car tariffs

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and ministers expressed cautious optimism on Thursday that the threat of U.S. tariffs on imported European cars had passed.U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose dama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019