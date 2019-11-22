International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Restaurant group sues California city over ban on new natural gas connections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 05:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Restaurant group sues California city over ban on new natural gas connections
Image Credit: ANI

California's restaurant industry sued the city of Berkeley on Thursday, arguing in court papers that its ban on natural gas in buildings will harm eateries by increasing costs and preventing them from preparing many sought-after ethnic delicacies.

The suit comes four months after Berkeley became the first U.S. city to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings. Since then, more than a dozen California cities have voted to move toward electrifying their building sectors. This week, Brookline, Massachusetts became the first city outside of California to pass a ban on natural gas in buildings. Local officials in those cities cite mounting evidence that unburned gas leaking from pipes and compressor stations harms the climate. They want buildings switched to electric power from a grid that is increasingly powered by renewable energy.

Several large industries, however, have raised concerns about the cost and burden of a broad move toward electrifying building appliances like stoves and hot water heaters. They include homebuilders, natural gas utilities and restaurants. In documents filed in federal court in San Francisco, the California Restaurant Association said Berkeley, a city in Northern California with 120,000 residents, did not follow state and federal regulations in implementing more stringent energy standards.

Berkeley's chief attorney said the city would vigorously defend its new ordinance. "We are confident that the city's limitations on natural gas infrastructure in new buildings comply with all relevant laws," City Attorney Farimah Faiz Brown said in an emailed statement.

The trade group argued that its members would be harmed by the natural gas ban because it would increase costs and slow down the cooking process for chefs trained to cook with gas. "Many restaurants will be faced with the inability to make many of their products which require the use of specialized gas appliances to prepare, including for example flame-seared meats, charred vegetables, or the use of intense heat from a flame under a wok," the lawsuit said. "Indeed, restaurants specializing in ethnic foods so prized in the Bay Area will be unable to prepare many of their specialties without natural gas."

Residential and commercial buildings account for about 12% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

TE Kittle, WR Samuel return to practice for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday nights game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air. Kittle has not practiced since he came aw...

Trump travels to Delaware base to honor two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Thursday to receive the remains of two American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan this week. Trump, who met with families of the soldiers, was ac...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pospisil inspires Canada to victory over Australia

Canadas tennis revolution continued as they claimed their first Davis Cup victory over Australia to reach the semi-finals on Thursday with 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil the hero once again. The 29-year-old recorded his third successive single...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Pospisil keeps Davis Cup magic alive as Canada advance

Whatever the pros and cons of the new-fangled Davis Cup Finals, the old competitions knack of inspiring players to upset the form book endures, as Vasek Pospisil showed on Thursday to fire Canada past Australia into the semi-finals.The 29-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019