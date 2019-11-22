International Development News
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: LONGi president expresses confidence in PV industry at Fortune Global Forum

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:05 IST
Xinhua Silk Road: LONGi president expresses confidence in PV industry at Fortune Global Forum

"Photovoltaic power plus energy storage" is likely to be the mainstream energy supply solution for the world in the future, said Li Zhenguo, president of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd, a global leading solar tech company.

Li made the remarks on Monday at the 2019 Fortune Global Forum held in Paris.

As a representative of China's private companies, Li believed under the background of China's accelerated industrial upgrading, innovative enterprises have large development room in the market.

With the global green transformation going on and guided by China's conviction that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, new energy, especially PV power, is drawing increasing attention, Li added.

Along with the evolution of technology, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) has been falling accordingly and PV power generation will shake off the impression of being costly, said Li.

At a round-table seminar themed "China: New Frontiers for Growth", representatives from world famous companies such as McKinsey & Company, Dassault Systems, Godiva and Secoo International discussed development of China's economy and enterprises.

"Sustainable development is a major topic of this year's Fortune Global Forum and LONGi lets us see how the vision can be turned into reality, which impressed the attendees," said Sonny Wu, co-founder of an investment institution CSR.

LONGi started to go overseas since 2016 and has established subsidiaries or offices in 16 countries and regions in North America, Australia, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.

In the first half of 2019, the sales of LONGi's products in overseas markets accounted for 76 percent of its total sales, with a rise of 252 percent from a year ago.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309540.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034174/LONGi_Green_Energy_Technology.jpg

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.He was the editor of the newspape...

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk. Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it in...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019