International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up from 3-week lows, but trade worries linger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up from 3-week lows, but trade worries linger
Image Credit: Flickr

A broad gauge of Asian equities made a slight recovery on Friday from three-week lows hit the previous day, with gains limited by investors' uncertainty over chances of China and the United States striking a preliminary deal soon to end their trade war.

European shares were expected to rise as well. In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.14% at 3,687, German DAX futures were up 0.15% at 13,178, and FTSE futures were up 0.35% at 7,255. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures, were 0.16% higher at 3,109.

On Friday afternoon, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2%. Markets showed little reaction to President Xi Jinping's reiteration on Friday that China wants to work out an initial trade agreement with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, but it is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

The index had dropped as much as 1.4% on Thursday, taking it to its lowest level since Oct. 30, on worries that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to undermine trade talks between the world's two largest economies. Those concerns linger, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to sign into law two bills backing protesters in Hong Kong after the U.S. House of Representatives voted 417 to 1 for the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" , which the Senate had passed unanimously a day earlier.

"If he's going to be forced to sign it, then it brings another (element) of uncertainty to this phase one trade deal, which then pushes back into next year," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at GAIN Capital in Singapore. But Simpson said that in the absence of major news on trade, rangebound market moves are "quite reflective of the small headlines coming through".

Chinese blue-chip shares, which had opened higher, turned negative and were last down 0.68%. Australian shares gained 0.55% and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46%.

Worries that a "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China might not occur until next year had weighed on investor sentiment on Wall Street overnight, pulling the S&P 500 down 0.16% to 3,103.54, the Dow Jones down 0.2% to 27,766.29 and the Nasdaq Composite 0.24% lower to 8,506.21. The losses, though, were tempered by China saying it was willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns and a report in the Wall Street Journal that China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing.

"It's fair to say that some signs of trade-headline fatigue are emerging in markets," analysts at ANZ said in a note. U.S. Treasury yields were a shade higher.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.7774%, up from its U.S. close of 1.772% on Thursday. The policy-sensitive two-year yield was at 1.607% compared with a U.S. close of 1.605%. In currency markets, the yen was barely stronger, with the dollar buying 108.62. The euro was up 0.06% at $1.1066.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was off 0.05% at 97.941. Oil prices retreated after hitting two-month highs following a Reuters report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to extend existing output cuts until mid-2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.75% to $58.14 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.64% at $63.56 per barrel. Spot gold added 0.11% to $1,465.78 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Japan rules against divorced parents seeking access to children

Japan is not at fault for the inability of parents to see their children after separating despite having visitation rights, a court ruled on Friday, in a case that critics say highlights the ineptitude of a judicial system that lacks enforc...

British PM Johnson's party manifesto will be out by next week - deputy minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party election manifesto will be released by next week, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said.You will get it very shortly and it will certainly be by next week, Sunak told ITV. ...

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019