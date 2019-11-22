Rajasthan govt approves interest waiver scheme for agri traders

The Rajasthan government has approved a scheme for traders of agricultural produce wherein they will get waivers on interest and penalty charges on their pending mandi fees, if cleared by March 2020. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the scheme under which traders will get 75 per cent waiver on interest and late fees on their pending mandi charges for up to September 30, provided they pay these pending dues by March 31, 2020, an official statement said.

The scheme will benefit only those farmers who have already paid fully or partially the principal amount of their pending mandi dues, but have not cleared the interest and penalty amount. It is to be noted that there are always cases pertaining to pending mandi fees continue in courts and at Mandi level.

Mandi traders had recently met the chief minister seeking relief in the matter, it said.

