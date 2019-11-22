International Development News
Development News Edition

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:57 IST
Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a show-cause notice on McDonald's for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food. In its notice, the FSSAI referred to a full-page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers earlier this month that had said, "Stuck with Ghiya-Tori (bottle gourd-sponge gourd) Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love".

The food sector watchdog issued a show-cause notice to Hardcastle Restaurants and Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd - the franchise that operates McDonald's fastfood chain in India - seeking response on why action should not be initiated against them, a statement by the FSSAI said. McDonald's had over the last weekend carried advertisements in newspapers seeking to get traffic at its outlets by allegedly disparaging home cooked food and healthy vegetables.

The regulator has "noted with concern incidence of irresponsible advertising by some food companies to promote sales of their own foods often considered unhealthy as substitute for healthy foods", the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said. McDonald's has been asked to give explanation in stipulated timeframe.

Violation of FSSAI's advertisement code attracts a penalty up to Rs 10 lakh. "Central licensing authority and FSSAI's designated officer at New Delhi and Mumbai have taken cognizance of this and issued show cause notices for contravening the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 as to why further action should not be initiated against McDonald's for this," the statement said.

Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited (HRPL) said in a statement that it "operates restaurants in west and south India and the print ad in question was not issued by us. We have already written to the FSSAI clarifying the same". In a letter to the regulator, Hardcastle Restaurants has requested it to withdraw the notice.

While response from Connaught Plaza Restaurants could not be immediately obtained. These FSSAI regulations, which are aimed at cracking down on misleading advertisements and making brand ambassadors accountable, came into effect from July this year.

"We Hardcastle Restaurants operate Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) under the brand name of McDonald's in the territories of west and south India. The entity which operates QSRs under the brand name McDonald's in the territories of north and east India is Connaught Plaza Restaurants which is a separate and distinct legal entity and with which we do not have any nexus and/or connection of any nature whatsoever," Hardcastle said in the letter to the FSSAI. The franchisee further said that the Delhi market comes under north India where it does not operate.

"Tendency of the food companies to disparage freshly cooked food and vegetables that are healthier is a matter of grave concern. Such advertisements are against national efforts for promoting healthier and right eating habits, especially in the children from a young age, with the aim to ensure safe and wholesome food for them so that the kids feel better, grow better and learn better," the FSSAI said in the statement. The regulator acknowledged that advertising and marketing plays a key role in people making food choices, particularly children but went on to expressed deep concern about "irresponsible" advertising and marketing by food companies.

It cited WHO's resolution asking member-states to reduce the impact on children of marketing of foods high in saturated fats, trans-fatty acids, free sugars, or salt. "Aligned with the WHO advice, the FSSAI has recently finalized the 'Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018'. Under these regulations, the advertisements should not undermine the importance of healthy lifestyles, and also shall not promote or portray their food and beverages as a meal replacement unless otherwise specifically permitted by FSSAI," the statement said.

Further, no advertisements or claims for articles of foods shall be made by any food business operator that undermines the products of any other manufacturer for the purpose of promoting their products or influencing consumer behaviour, it said. FSSAI said it is also in the process of finalising regulations to ensure safe and wholesome food for school children.

"A key proposal in the regulations is that foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar cannot be sold to school children in school canteens / mess premises / hostel kitchens or within 50 meters of the school campus," it said. Unhealthy diets, the regulator said, are a key risk factor in childhood obesity that is rising rapidly.

"Diets that have excess of salt and sugar not only harm the body but also the cognitive capabilities of the children. Therefore, at the heart of the proposed regulations is a fundamental idea to make it clear what is healthy for children and what is not, and promote healthy eating habits amongst the children," the statement said adding the regulations are in draft stage under consultation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most eurozone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German g...

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, 24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three opt...

Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka

In a major boost to air connectivity in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Kalaburagi airport, which is around 14-km away from the city. The Kalaburagi airport will improve the connectivity of north Karnataka wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019