Fatima Sana Shaikh is the Face of 25o2, A New Range of India Inspired Lipwear

25o2, the online marketplace for cosmetics launched their sleek new range of lip colours inspired by the multiple facets of every woman just in time for this wedding season. The line features 7 lipsticks and is endorsed by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. With quirky and evocative names like Masakali, Nazakat, Sherni, Patakha, Badtameezi, Ishaqbaaz and Junoon, the easy to apply, long-lasting colours have been designed specifically for the Indian skin palette, and to appeal to every kind of woman.

25o2 is the brainchild of Hina Antule, a professional makeup artist with a vast array of experience. Says Hina, "My aim is to encourage people to be more experimental and open to make up. From stage makeup to casual and special effects, I enjoy being able to imagine and design an endless number of ideas and seeing those ideas come to life."

Fatima says, "Lip colour adds to my confidence. I choose my shade of lipstick according to my mood and with the amazing range from 25o2, there is a different shade for whatever mood I am in! They are so easy to apply that I can go from mellow to bold in just a few minutes."

The first lipstick from the 25o2 collection launched, just in time for the festive season is a nude shade with pink undertones called ‘Masakali’. Named for the liveliness that this universally flattering shade evokes, Masakali has a uniquely designed and luxurious packaging with an attached keychain. The packaging features geometric facets, which also represent the numerous facets of every Indian woman, highlighting the idea, that the 25o2 lip colours are for everyone. Other colours from the 25o2 range of lipsticks includes Sherni, a deep rust/orange shade for those girls who like to wear their emotions on their sleeve and let out their inner lioness.

Junoon is a pure red shade, certain to make the wearer and those around her feel the passion. Ishaqbaaz is another beautiful red for the lover in each of us while Badtameezi, that highlights deep wine and burgundy tones and is specially designed for those girls with just the right amount of irreverence and oomph!

The last colours from this collection, Nazakat and Patakha are beautiful nude and red shades that will complement any ensemble and bring out the delicate features and happiness of the wearer.

Brand ambassador Fatima Sana Shaikh says Sherni is her favorite 25o2 shade because "it has just the right blend of masti and glamour that I like to bring to any occasion!"

25o2 promises colours that complement all Indian skin tones. All the lipsticks from 25o2 are 100% cruelty free and will be available online.

