International Development News
Development News Edition

Fatima Sana Shaikh is the Face of 25o2, A New Range of India Inspired Lipwear

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:49 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh is the Face of 25o2, A New Range of India Inspired Lipwear

'Masakali': The new Go-to lip shade for the bridal season

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

25o2, the online marketplace for cosmetics launched their sleek new range of lip colours inspired by the multiple facets of every woman just in time for this wedding season. The line features 7 lipsticks and is endorsed by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. With quirky and evocative names like Masakali, Nazakat, Sherni, Patakha, Badtameezi, Ishaqbaaz and Junoon, the easy to apply, long-lasting colours have been designed specifically for the Indian skin palette, and to appeal to every kind of woman.

25o2 is the brainchild of Hina Antule, a professional makeup artist with a vast array of experience. Says Hina, "My aim is to encourage people to be more experimental and open to make up. From stage makeup to casual and special effects, I enjoy being able to imagine and design an endless number of ideas and seeing those ideas come to life."

Fatima says, "Lip colour adds to my confidence. I choose my shade of lipstick according to my mood and with the amazing range from 25o2, there is a different shade for whatever mood I am in! They are so easy to apply that I can go from mellow to bold in just a few minutes."

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XzF6bKaUQI&feature=youtu.be

The first lipstick from the 25o2 collection launched, just in time for the festive season is a nude shade with pink undertones called ‘Masakali’. Named for the liveliness that this universally flattering shade evokes, Masakali has a uniquely designed and luxurious packaging with an attached keychain. The packaging features geometric facets, which also represent the numerous facets of every Indian woman, highlighting the idea, that the 25o2 lip colours are for everyone. Other colours from the 25o2 range of lipsticks includes Sherni, a deep rust/orange shade for those girls who like to wear their emotions on their sleeve and let out their inner lioness.

Junoon is a pure red shade, certain to make the wearer and those around her feel the passion. Ishaqbaaz is another beautiful red for the lover in each of us while Badtameezi, that highlights deep wine and burgundy tones and is specially designed for those girls with just the right amount of irreverence and oomph!

The last colours from this collection, Nazakat and Patakha are beautiful nude and red shades that will complement any ensemble and bring out the delicate features and happiness of the wearer.

Brand ambassador Fatima Sana Shaikh says Sherni is her favorite 25o2 shade because "it has just the right blend of masti and glamour that I like to bring to any occasion!"

25o2 promises colours that complement all Indian skin tones. All the lipsticks from 25o2 are 100% cruelty free and will be available online.

Insta Handle - @25o2official Website - www.25o2.in.

Image 1: Fatima Sana Shaikh at the 25o2 lipstick unveiling Image 2: 25o2 - Lipsticks

Video: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Perfect Pout, Face of 25o2

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019