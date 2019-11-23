International Development News
Fatima Sana Shaikh is the face of 25o2, a new range of India inspired lipwear

25o2, the online marketplace for cosmetics launched their sleek new range of lip colors inspired by the multiple facets of every woman just in time for this wedding season.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-11-2019 12:20 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh at the 25o2 lipstick unveiling. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): 25o2, the online marketplace for cosmetics launched their sleek new range of lip colors inspired by the multiple facets of every woman just in time for this wedding season. The line features seven lipsticks and is endorsed by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

With quirky and evocative names like Masakali, Nazakat, Sherni, Patakha, Badtameezi, Ishaqbaaz and Junoon, the easy to apply, long-lasting colors have been designed specifically for the Indian skin palette, and to appeal to every kind of woman. 25o2 is the brainchild of Hina Antule, a professional makeup artist with a vast array of experience.

"My aim is to encourage people to be more experimental and open to make up. From stage makeup to casual and special effects, I enjoy being able to imagine and design an endless number of ideas and seeing those ideas come to life," said Hina. "Lip color adds to my confidence. I choose my shade of lipstick according to my mood and with the amazing range from 25o2, there is a different shade for whatever mood I am in! They are so easy to apply that I can go from mellow to bold in just a few minutes," said Fatima.

The first lipstick from the 25o2 collection launched, just in time for the festive season is a nude shade with pink undertones called 'Masakali'. Named for the liveliness that this universally flattering shade evokes, Masakali has a uniquely designed and luxurious packaging with an attached keychain.

The packaging features geometric facets, which also represent the numerous facets of every Indian woman, highlighting the idea, that the 25o2 lip colors are for everyone. Other colors from the 25o2 range of lipsticks includes Sherni, a deep rust/orange shade for those girls who like to wear their emotions on their sleeve and let out their inner lioness.

Junoon is a pure red shade, certain to make the wearer and those around her feel the passion. Ishaqbaaz is another beautiful red for the lover in each of us while Badtameezi, that highlights deep wine and burgundy tones and is specially designed for those girls with just the right amount of irreverence and oomph!

The last colors from this collection, Nazakat and Patakha are beautiful nude and red shades that will complement any ensemble and bring out the delicate features and happiness of the wearer. Fatima also said Sherni is her favorite 25o2 shade because "it has just the right blend of masti and glamour that I like to bring to any occasion!"

25o2 promises colors that complement all Indian skin tones. All the lipsticks from 25o2 are 100 per cent cruelty free and will be available online. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

