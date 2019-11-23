International Development News
Development News Edition

77.7% literacy rate among those above 7 yrs of age during July 2017 to June 2018: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 21:50 IST
77.7% literacy rate among those above 7 yrs of age during July 2017 to June 2018: Survey

The literacy rate among those in the age group of seven years and above was recorded at 77.7 per cent during July 2017-June 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on Saturday. This rate was 73.5 per cent in rural and 87.7 pe cent in urban areas, showed the NSO survey on Household Social Consumption: Education as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey (NSS).

The study further showed that among persons in the age group of 15 years and above, 30.6 per cent had completed secondary or above level of education in villages, 57.5 per cent in urban areas. Nearly 10.6 per cent of the persons of age 15 years and above in India had completed graduation and above level of education. This rate was 5.7 per cent in villages and 21.7 per cent in cities.

Among persons of age 3 to 35 years, 13.6 per cent never enrolled, 42.5 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 43.9 per cent were currently attending. In rural areas, 15.7 per cent never enrolled, 40.7 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 43.5 per cent were currently attending.

In cities, 8.3 per cent never enrolled, 46.9 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 44.8 per cent were currently attending. Among males, 11 per cent never enrolled, 42.7 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 46.2 per cent were currently attending.

Among females, 16.6 per cent never enrolled, 42.2 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 41.2 per cent were currently attending. The Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) at primary level was 101.2 per cent. The figure was 94.4 per cent at ‘upper primary / middle level’ and 98.7 per cent at ‘primary and upper primary /middle level’.

The Net Attendance Ratio (NAR) at primary level was 86.1 per cent. The figure was 72.2 per cent at ‘upper primary / middle level’ and 89.0 per cent at ‘primary and upper primary /middle level’ Nearly 96.1 per cent of the students were pursuing general courses and 3.9 per cent were pursuing technical/professional courses. Among male students, nearly 95.5 per cent were pursuing general courses and 4.5 per cent were pursuing technical or professional courses.

Among female students, nearly 96.9 per cent were pursuing general courses and 3.1 per cent were pursuing technical/professional courses. Among students pursuing general courses, nearly 55.8 per cent were male students and 44.2 per cent were female students.

Among students pursuing technical/professional courses, nearly 65.2 per cent were male students and 34.8 per cent were female students. Under indicators relating to 'free education', 'free/subsidised textbooks' and 'free/subsidised stationery' to students of age 3 to 35 years currently attending at pre-primary and above level, the study showed that nearly 57 per cent in villages and 23.4 per cent in cities received free education.

Nearly 15.7 per cent students in villages and 9.1 per cent in cities received scholarship/stipend/ reimbursement. It also showed that nearly 54.2 per cent of the students in villages and 23.7 per cent in cities received free or subsidised textbooks.

Nearly 10 per cent of the students in rural and 7.2 per cent in cities received free/ subsidised stationery. On the expenditure on education for students of age 3 to 35 years currently attending pre-primary and above level basic course, it showed that in villages, average expenditure per student pursuing general course in current academic year was Rs 5,240, while in cities it was Rs 16,308.

In villages, average spend per student pursuing technical/professional course in current academic year was Rs 32,137, while in cities it was Rs 64,763. About use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) among students, the study showed that nearly 4.4 per cent of rural families and 23.4 per cent in cities had computer.

Nearly 14.9 per cent of rural households and 42 per cent of urban households had internet facility. In rural areas, among persons of age 5 years and above, 9.9 per cent were able to operate a computer, 13 per cent were able to use internet and 10.8 per cent used internet during last 30 days.

In urban areas, among persons of age 5 years and above, 32.4 per cent were able to operate a computer, 37.1 per cent were able to use internet and 33.8 per cent used internet during last 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Batting at twilight was most difficult, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden DayNight Test against Bangladesh here. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with t...

Fadnavis swearing in murder of democracy, says Venugopal

Terming the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister as murder of democracy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the BJP will have to pay a heavy price for it. He said the Congress will raise ...

Trump denigrates US diplomats, pushes conspiracy theories

Washington, Nov 23 AP Offering his own take on five long days of public hearings, President Donald Trump brushed off the impeachment inquiry as total nonsense on Friday and bad-mouthed a number of the US diplomats who testified to Congress ...

India's 2.2% population suffering from disability: NSO survey for July-Dec 2018

The overall percentage of persons with disabilities in the population was 2.2 percent from July 2018 to December 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office NSO survey report on Saturday. The NSO, a wing of the Ministry of Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019