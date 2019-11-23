International Development News
India's 2.2% population suffering from disability: NSO survey for July-Dec 2018

Overall percentage of persons with disability in the population was 2.2 per cent during July 2018 to December 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office (NSO) survey report on Saturday. The NSO, a wing of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has conducted a Survey of Persons with Disabilities during July 2018 to December 2018 as a part of 76th round of National Sample Survey (NSS).

Prior to this, the survey on the same subject was carried out by the NSO during the 58th round (July-December 2002). "In India, prevalence of disability (percentage of persons with disability in the population) was 2.2 per cent - with 2.3 per cent in rural and 2 per cent in urban areas. Prevalence of disability was higher among males than females," it said.

Among males, prevalence of disability was 2.4 per cent, while it was 1.9 per cent among females, it added. The main objective of the survey was to estimate indicators of incidence and prevalence of disability, cause, age at onset, facilities available to the persons with disability, difficulties faced by them in accessing/using public building/public transport, arrangement of regular care giver, out-of pocket expenses relating to disability, etc.

The present survey covered 1.18 lakh households across India. The survey said among persons with disabilities of age 7 years and above, 52.2 per cent were literate.

"Among persons with disabilities of age 15 years and above, 19.3 per cent had highest educational level as secondary and above. Among persons with disabilities of age 3 to 35 years, 10.1 per cent attended pre-school intervention programme. Percentage of persons with disabilities of age 3 to 35 years, who were ever enrolled in ordinary school, was 62.9 per cent," it said. Percentage of persons with disabilities living alone was 3.7 per cent, while 62.1 per cent had care giver. About 21.8 per cent had received aid/help from government, and another 1.8 per cent had received aid/help from organisations other than government.

About 28.8 per cent reported that they had a certificate of disability. Among persons with disabilities of age 15 years and above, Labour Force Participation Rate in usual status (ps+ss) was 23.8 per cent, the survey said adding that for thise aged 15 years and above, it was 22.8 per cent.

"Among persons with disabilities of age 15 years and above, Unemployment Rate in usual status (ps+ss) was 4.2 per cent," it added.

