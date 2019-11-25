International Development News
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 07:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 07:07 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson sets out vision for post-Brexit Britain https://on.ft.com/35zfQrM Novartis agrees $9.7bn deal for US cholesterol drugmaker https://on.ft.com/2QODITS

LVMH nears deal to buy Tiffany after raising offer to $16.7 bln https://on.ft.com/35o1ZEu Overview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday that included employing 50,000 nurses in next five years, prevent tax hikes and complete departure of UK from European Union. Swiss Drugmaker Novartis AG announced on Sunday that it has agreed to buy U.S. biotechnology company The Medicines Co for about $9.7 billion.

French luxury group LVMH is close to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany & Co in a deal worth $16.7 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

